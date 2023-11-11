Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,118,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570,839 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,870,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,401,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.