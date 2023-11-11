Concentric Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $130.32. 818,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average is $113.21. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

