Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,262,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,501,000 after buying an additional 279,828 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.65. 131,310,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,465,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $682.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

