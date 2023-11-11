Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.11. 36,148,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,472,040. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

