Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of INTC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 38,871,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,246,992. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

