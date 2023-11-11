Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 10,387,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

