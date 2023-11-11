Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NIKE by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $707,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,656 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

