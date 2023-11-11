Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 225.3% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.46. 3,303,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $306.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

