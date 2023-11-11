Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,860,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,971,660. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

