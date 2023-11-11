Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

