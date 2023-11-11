Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,343 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. 6,782,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

