Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.67. 3,673,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

