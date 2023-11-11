Concentric Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intuit by 220.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after buying an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $14.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,589. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.94 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.91 and a 200-day moving average of $484.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.