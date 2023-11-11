Concentric Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,739,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.28. 374,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,284. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

