Concentrum Wealth Management Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,291.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 10,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

GOOG stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

