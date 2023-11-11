Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Overweight by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Capital One Financial currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $281,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,991,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $281,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,991,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

