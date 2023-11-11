Contrasting NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) & Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewtekOne and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.86 $32.31 million $1.00 13.51 Webster Financial $2.73 billion 2.48 $644.28 million $5.22 7.54

Risk & Volatility

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 11.78% 11.64% 2.45% Webster Financial 24.45% 13.65% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NewtekOne and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

NewtekOne currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Dividends

NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. NewtekOne pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Webster Financial beats NewtekOne on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

