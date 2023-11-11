Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.6% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after buying an additional 336,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.68. 4,537,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,613. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

