Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$13.50

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.44.

TSE CVO opened at C$10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.28. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.16. The company has a market cap of C$531.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.62 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

