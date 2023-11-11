CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

CPSH opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

