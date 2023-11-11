Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 161.7% from the October 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard C. Mills bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,712 shares in the company, valued at $595,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 77,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

