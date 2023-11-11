Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in October

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $139.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of 178.32 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.5154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.40. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.75%.

