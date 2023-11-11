Critical Analysis: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 20.20 -$29.14 million ($0.58) -0.40 REGENXBIO $112.72 million 6.96 -$280.32 million ($5.98) -2.98

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 REGENXBIO 0 3 4 0 2.57

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,505.30%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 82.58%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -49.89% REGENXBIO -262.18% -59.54% -35.97%

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats REGENXBIO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In addition, it also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II and is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. Further, the company also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

