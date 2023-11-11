CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of CSX worth $136,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.70 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.