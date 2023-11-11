CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.