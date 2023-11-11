CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
