Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

