Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Up 165.9% in October

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of CUBT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 26,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.