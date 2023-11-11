Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Up 165.9% in October

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of CUBT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 26,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
