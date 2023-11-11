CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,017 shares of company stock worth $3,101,198 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

