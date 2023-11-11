Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.87.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.
CYTK opened at $32.50 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
