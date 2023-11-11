Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 20th.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,020 shares of company stock worth $2,517,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

CYTK opened at $32.50 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

