CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

