D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $116.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

