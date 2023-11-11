Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.2 %

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 74,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,676. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.