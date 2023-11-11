Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.2 %

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 74,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,676. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Daiichi Sankyo

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

