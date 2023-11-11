Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Trading Down 8.2%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$44.98 and last traded at C$44.98. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.00.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.12.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

