Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Daré Bioscience Price Performance
DARE stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daré Bioscience
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.