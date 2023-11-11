Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

DARE stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

