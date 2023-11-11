Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.17.

DDOG stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.68, a PEG ratio of 1,181.16 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,905 shares of company stock worth $95,478,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 56.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.6% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

