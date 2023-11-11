David Scott Black Sells 631 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.