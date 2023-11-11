David Scott Black Sells 631 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Malibu Boats stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.
View Our Latest Analysis on MBUU
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.