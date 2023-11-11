DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBVT
DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.