DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

