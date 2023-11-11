Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 87 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Democracy International Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Get Democracy International Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Democracy International Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Democracy International Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Democracy International Fund in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Democracy International Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Democracy International Fund by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund during the second quarter worth about $346,000.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

Recommended Stories

