Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $52,160.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,604 shares in the company, valued at $50,660,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $52,160.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,604 shares in the company, valued at $50,660,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $40,483.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $519,131. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

