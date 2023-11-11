DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 65.3% in October

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the October 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DENSO Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.01. DENSO has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Get DENSO alerts:

About DENSO

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.