Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Trimmed by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 42,976 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,242. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.