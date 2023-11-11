Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $225.00 at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.42.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

FANG opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

