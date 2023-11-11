Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Up 11.2%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 21,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 87,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 771,863 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

