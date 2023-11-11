Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DBD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

DBD stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.38.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

