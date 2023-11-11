Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$108.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.18 million. Digi International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.41-0.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Digi International Price Performance

NASDAQ DGII opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. Digi International has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $168,832.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,455 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $168,832.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,955 shares of company stock valued at $710,847 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Digi International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

