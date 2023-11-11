Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGII. Stephens cut their target price on Digi International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

DGII stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $418,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $168,832.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,955 shares of company stock worth $710,847. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

