Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

