Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Docebo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCBO

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.03 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Docebo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Docebo by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 66,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Docebo by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.