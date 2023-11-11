DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.64.

DraftKings stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 611,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,730. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

