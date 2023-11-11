Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

